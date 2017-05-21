Traders welcome ban on paying rent in dollars

Ugandan traders reacted with glee when parliament inserted a clause in the Income Tax Amendment Bill prohibiting charging of rent in dollars.

The clause stipulates that all agreements on rent shall be executed and effected in no other currency other than Ugandan shillings.

This was the result of persistent complaints by Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) about the exorbitant rent arrears charged in dollars.

Last year, a group of MPs asked government to compel owners of commercial buildings in Kampala to charge rent in Ugandan currency but government was not intent on any action.

Kasilo County MP Elijah Okupa who introduced the matter said local companies were folding due tu the high cost of doing business in dollars.

RELATED STORY

****

The post Traders welcome ban on paying rent in dollars appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

