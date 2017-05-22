Tragedy! 3 Dead After Inhaling Smoke From Generator Kept In The Kitchen (Photos)

Tragedy struck Saturday night in Benin City, Edo state when generator fume killed three people, two women and a man.

It was gathered that the unnamed occupants of the apartment located at Agherase Adu street died after inhaling smoke from the generator set reportedly kept in the kitchen. The police have since taken away the bodies.

The post Tragedy! 3 Dead After Inhaling Smoke From Generator Kept In The Kitchen (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

