Tragedy as Lady Crushed To Death 4 Days To Her Wedding In Abuja (Photo)

A 20-year-old woman, identified as Rukayyat, whose wedding was slated for Saturday this week, was crushed to death by a hit and run driver on Tuesday evening in Abaji area of FCT on the Abuja-Lokoja road.



A witness, Aliyu, said the deceased, was on a commercial motorcycle when the front tyre of the bike blew out, saying the cyclist lost control and they crashed in the centre of the highway.

He said while the cyclist jumped off the road, an unmarked J5 Peugeot bus ran over the woman. He said the bus driver sped off leaving the mangled body of the deceased on the road, adding that it was some sympathizers that rushed to the scene of the accident that called officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), who conveyed the remains to the Abaji General Hospital. “After the deceased was confirmed dead by doctors, a certificate of death was issued and her corpse was conveyed in the FRSC van to her relatives for burial,” he said.

It was learnt that the deceased, who hailed from Shafa-Abakpa in Toto Local Government of Nasarawa State, came to Abaji to buy some items in preparation for her wedding this Saturday. When contacted, the Abaji Unit Commander of the (FRSC), Assistant Corps Commander, Olasupo Esuruaso, confirmed the two incidents. He said efforts were on to apprehend the hit and run driver.