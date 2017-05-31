Pages Navigation Menu

Tragedy: Read how 3 year-old baby was bitten to death by a pit bull dog

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News

It was a tragic scene for a family after they returned home to see that their, 3-week-old baby was dead after one of her family’s dogs bit her on the head when she was left unattended with them on Thursday. Susannah Jean Murray was alone in a bouncy for five minutes inside her Michigan home …

Hello. Add your message here.