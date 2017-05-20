The Tragedy OF The Young People : An Akwa Ibom Story 1

The Story is in 20 part, about 10 different people have send in their thoughts on this topic.

This is just the introduction, read on:

“It seems the rain’ll never let up

I try to keep my head up and still keep from getting wet up

You know, it’s funny, when it rains it pours

They got money for wars but can’t feed the poor

Say there ain’t no hope for the youth

And the truth is it ain’t no hope for the future”

2pac, “Keep Ya head up”

On January 21st, 2014, I was in a gathering somewhere in Akwa Ibom State, the room was filled with young people and the convener of the gathering was a business man who just came into the state from Texas, USA.

We were presented with a notepad and he told us that he wanted to invest heavily in the Akwa Ibom project and he wanted us to be part of it. He introduced his friends and business associates to us and I was very happy, at least I could sense the happiness from the crowd too.

“The notepad in your hands, is the ideas bank, write down your name and at least one business idea, we will discuss on that as we progress” he added and returned back to his seat.

Shortly after he finished speaking,

His uncle stood up to get the house warmed up with a question ” 2015 is almost here, who do you want to be the next Governor of the State? ” and nearly 85% of the youth believe the person should come from Oro nation. When I turn to asked the guy sitting beside me the reason for his choice “what do you expect, this man is from Oro nation, pickings is our major concern, who born them?” another one sitting behind me echoed “You need to make him happy, so that we can receive more money, you think say we come play for here? ” .

When I raised my hands to asked some few questions, immediately after he finished his speech, the gathering became so tense.

First, I was told it was an Entrepreneurial gathering not a political gathering and secondly my friend who was invited to the gathering had to give me his invitation letter and informed me that he was not interested in anything entrepreneur that he was very happy with the common mentality of the Akwa Ibom people “Get a government jobs so that when you retire you will receive pension to sustain you till your dying day”

So I had to sit him down and tell him some stories. I knew of someone who retired as a permanent secretary and died five years after, the children are still suffering till date, and I also knew of someone who started a little business died few years later and his children are using the business to survive. I told him even if he wanted to go into the State or Federal civil service, he should come up with a business ideas which the wife could work on, so that their children could have where to start from when he left the stage.

“Abel you talk as if you are not from here, we have just two thriving industries in Akwa Ibom, the civil service and politics, I will try and explore the two, which one be business or investment again, abeg make I hear word? ” he echoed.

We discussed, argued and we nearly fought, but he was very satisfied with the government job mentality, he can’t work in a bank, there was no job security there, he can’t work in an oil company, one of his Uncle was a victim of mass retrenchment from the oil company, he mentioned so many other places he hated, he just wanted to be a classroom teacher not that he love teaching “but teaching has job security and was good for him.

And he was even planing to join politics after he had successful completed his years as a classroom tutor. “Abel, Just one term will be enough to turn my family fortune for the best, I will make you my Deputy” “Can’t you see this person, he was a common man before joining politics, but now, he is one of the richest man in our state “he showed me the said man car before he joined politics and his mansions and cars after he joined politics.”He is my role model”

When the house was finally brought under control, I was asked to identify myself. “I’m a young man with a lot of dreams and an Akwa Ibomite, can I ask my question?” I said.

I could sense the sound of disagreement from the crowd

They needed me to tell them my political ambitions, my political affiliation and all the other accolades.

I stood there at the podium for about 2 minutes because I was confused, even the Texas business man was confused because that was not what he bargained for, his uncle had advice him to come home and invest in a thriving business in the state, but he didn’t get the full details of the business , and he was so shocked to know that his uncle wanted him to invest in politics and the uncle was looking for political stooge who will be ready to die for his candidate at the poll.

I was escorted out of the venue by some armed police officers because I was from a different planet and they handed me a 500 naira note which I bluntly rejected.

When I got home, my friend arrived asking me for the share of the money. Because someone had told him that 3000 naira was shared to everyone… “50:50, i won’t accept nothing less, I need to send card to that my new girlfriend in Linguistics”

I got inside the house, brought out 3000naira and handed over to him. He thank me and left my apartment.

On 5th March, 2015, I was a lead speaker in a youth Program in one church somewhere in Uyo, I began my part with a question “Who is your role model?” I asked and almost everyone in the room mentioned one politician or the other, most of this politician they mentioned were celebrated criminals who were facing one or two cases with the EFCC.

My thoughts was that everyone will mention Jesus since it was a church, but none did. I could see the disappointment in the face of the church Pastor.

I moved a little step further, because I wanted to understand them before discussing with them, as a motivational speaker it’s very important to understand your audience so that you will know how to motivate them to achieve their dreams.

“after here, what next, what are your future plans? ”

One medical student stood up introduced himself and said he wanted to be a PA to the Governor on health matter.

Another one said he wanted to go fully into politics, he doesn’t mind being a councillor as long as people see him as a politician.

The pastor had to stood up, retrieved the microphone from my hand and started praying for them. “Im just a visitor, can he just allow me to finish my job” I said to myself. But he prayed almost for 30 minutes, the prayer warrior jump in, cast and bind all spirit of PA’s that was lurking around them and declared all of them Governors, Ministers, Senators and President.

By the time he finished praying I was long gone.

Sometimes I weep for Nigeria.

On my birthday, July 17, 2015. Some group of people visited me to give them drinks since ‘my inlaw and my church member won the election as the State Governor,’ “Abel I like what you did during the campaigns, I just hope he won’t let us down, I know how much you spend, but you will keep spending, if we can’t get to him, we will get you” They joked.

I tried to convinced them that I did what I did because of the Governor’s credentials, that I have no affiliation with him.

“yes his wife is from my Local government, he is a member of my church, but I only saw him twice in Church, that was 2007 in Surulere Lagos, please you are here to celebrate me on my birthday can we change the topic? I left them briefly to order for drinks from the bar.

When I came back, they were discussing “Why an Annang Man should not be allowed to be governor again?”

A youngman even stood up and started insulting his kinsmen and raining causes on them, calling them stupid for allowing an annang man to be a Governor. “in my time, we won’t allow such nonsense, they can be deputy, but not Governor”

Immediately they recognize my return, they change the subject.

“So are you people saying that if I decide to contribute to the progress of the state by running for the Governor you won’t support me because of my ethnic background? ” I didn’t want an answer even though they were raising their hands trying to change their position. I knew, they were only interested in ” pickings”. More drinks, i called out.

Sometimes I weep for our nation.

When the Governor sacked about 5000 teachers who were screened by an administration which he was part of accusing the process as fraudulent and faulty, I was hoping a panel will be set up and the fraudsters would be singled out so that they can return the money they extorted from those poor children but when that didn’t happen I wept bitterly for our dear state, because a man who I so much believed in that will help solve the industrialization puzzle was adding more pains to this individuals who were already celebrating their escape from Joblessness .

If they are fraudsters in the state civil service, and the Governor decides to punish innocent young people while the House of Assembly just keep silent, it is not good for our democracy, history will always remember us for this. I did support Udom but not on this one.

Sometimes I weep for Nigeria.

Few months ago, I was briefed by some youth on why I should support the 10percent for youth bill that is currently under consideration in the Akwa Ibom State house of assembly. The young people that visited me were so happy about the bill and weere even dancing that soon enough they will become board members, etc. I wanted to comment but I had to limit my comments to just one just question, I asked one of them “Sorry, How old are you?” he said 35. I said fine and I brought out a bottle of drink that my landlord gave me and we started drinking.

I told them the story of Facebook, Snapchat, Google, etc and lament why we must tilt more to entrepreneur than politics.

“We shouldn’t see politics as a career, rather a call to serve, a call to make impact, if we wanted to go into politics, the youths has the political strength and power to take over the state anytime they are ready, we have the strength, but we don’t have the unity”

Sometimes I weep for Nigeria.

Last week my friend, an editor of a newspaper send me a link to one article he wrote on the Paris loan saga and the insult he received from some youth who claimed to be loyalist to the Speaker, I tried to call some of them who were my friends in school and gave them the real narrative of the story.

……. To be continued

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

