The Tragedy of The young people : An Akwa Ibom Story 3

By Kemfon Daniel

I have carefully and exhaustively read the introduction to this discuss (as I would like to call it) raised and articulated by my friend Abel, as an under 30 Akwa-ibomite doing business in Akwa-Ibom, I have hesitated to contribute to this discussion, because I understand the troubles associated with being misunderstood at a time such as this.



I will talk about the tragedy young people face from three view points; Fear, Courage and inexperience and I will like to start with the latter.

INEXPERIENCE

I have always advised young people to embrace in-experience and overlook rules if they must become disruptors. I have often cited examples of Steve Jobs and Richard Brandon to butrress my point. Today, it seems to my mind that my generation has lost the knowledge of how to use inexperience. Our inexperience can be viewed in every political banter we indulge in; we are on the defensive with political opponents, we are never open to corrections, we are never sorry and we don’t know the difference between an intellectual discussion and an abusive one. Often we poised to dish out insults but never to take correction and to cap it all we seldom apologise,which seems to be the reason we are leaders of tomorrow which may never come and slaves of today as we were yesterday.

At the risk of sounding rhetorical, we are being used us to settle scores, they use us as sacrificial lambs on the alter of politics, they have take advantage of our inexperience and innocence, the questions that beg my mind is; what then would become of us? It is my sincere prayer that our answer shall emancipate us.

COURAGE

Courage and bravery (as I would like to use interchangeably) were in previous generations mostly employed in the context of war. Two things my generation lacks are foresight and true bravery. Since we can not see afar, we are handed down pistols(data and devices) to kill other young people and we do this with joy for peanuts and a life of crumble. We come on social platforms and rather than educate, we blackmail and abuse just because we can’t see the future, because we are so preoccupied with the present day crumbs and have failed to see that we still have a good journey before the perceived promise land.

Our courage is measured in our ability to use the finest of words to bring down another and make our pay masters happy.

I recommend to everyone in my generation to see Chude Jidenwo and Adebola Williams as our generations example of politics and business without a whimp of tragedy.

I will save my deepest thoughts for another day and my sadness for the moment we ‘fail’ our fatherland.

(Photo Credits:Insideakwaibom.com)

About The Author

Kemfon Daniel is an Estate Surveyor who intends to use the knowledge acquired over the years to profer solutions to the increasing housing deficit in Nigeria and Africa. He is Passionate about reviving the comatose reading culture amongst children of school age and has through his book club(Promise Land Book club) and various partnerships sought to make education and reading attractive to young Nigerians.

He is also the curator of global Shapers, Uyo hub.

