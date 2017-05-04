Tragic Coligny accident exploited for political reasons – Solidarity Movement – News24
News24
Tragic Coligny accident exploited for political reasons – Solidarity Movement
Johannesburg – The death of a Coligny teenager who allegedly jumped from two farmers' moving bakkie is being exploited for political reasons, the Solidarity Movement said on Thursday. People were bussed in from outside the North West town to commit …
#Coligny 'accident exploited for political reasons'
