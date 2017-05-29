Transfer news LIVE: Latest from Man United and Arsenal – Daily Mail
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Transfer news LIVE: Latest from Man United and Arsenal
Daily Mail
Manchester City have made two early moves in the transfer market as Pep Guardiola has signed Bernardo Silva and is closing in on Ederson. Chelsea and Manchester United are chasing Inter Milan forward Ivan Perisic and Juventus have enquired about …
Man Utd Transfer News LIVE updates: Griezmann blow, £50m Perisic latest, Gareth Bale boost
Transfer News: Man Utd to beat Chelsea to signing, Arsenal talks, Tottenham swoop on
Manchester United target Ivan Perisic is a classic Jose Mourinho transfer
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!