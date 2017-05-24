Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal make huge contract offer to Chile star – Daily Star
Alexis Sanchez: Arsenal make huge contract offer to Chile star
The Chile superstar is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at The Emirates and could be flogged if he refuses to sign fresh terms. Negotiations had been shelved until the end of the season as Arsenal battled to make it into the top four …
