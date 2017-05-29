Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams – Goal.com
Goal.com
Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
West Ham are desperate to add Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and will offer Adrian as a makeweight, according to The Sun. The Hammers would need to pay around £17m to make the deal happen, with Adrian valued at around £8m.
