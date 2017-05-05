Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams – Goal.com
Transfer news: The latest rumours from Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal and all the top teams
Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette has opted for a move to Atletico Madrid this summer according to RMC. The striker has long been touted as a potential Arsenal signing and the news will come as a blow to the Gunners, with Atleti reportedly set to pay …
John Terry: Chelsea star has odds slashed on shock Arsenal move
Manchester United return with lead but forwards' familiar failings emerge again
Arsenal and Man Utd's set for first late-season clash outside of top four since 1977
