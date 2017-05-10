Transfer Saga: Odey apologises to MFM, focuses on Super Eagles assignment

Lagos-based MFM FC net buster, Stephen Odey, enmeshed in a transfer saga in Denmark, has tendered an unreserved apology to the management of the club after his botched move to a Danish club.

The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading scorer with 14 goals returned to Nigeria last weekend after the controversial trip to Danish FC Midtjylland.

Read Also: Odey was tricked to Denmark, says MFM FC

MFM management had declared the 19-year-old Odey Absent Without Leave (AWOL) after the player was missing in the team’s camp.

Odey later claimed that he was tricked to Denmark, adding that he was only invited for a facility tour with FC Midtjylland, Denmark until another move was introduced to him.

Speaking on the issue Odey said that he regretted the botched move and that he would do everything in his power to justify the confident reposed on him by the management of MFM.

“I am sorry for the botched move, and I have tendered an apology to the management for the repulsive action. What is left for me is to justify the confidence reposed on me.

“Right now, I need to remain focused because many things have happened in the past.

“I want to plead and apologise for everything that has happened as I’m now looking forward to the Super Eagles assignment.

“For me to claim a permanent shirt in the team, well I think I need to do more of what I normally do before on the field of play and outside the field of play,’’ the striker said.

Odey said that he hopes to justify his inclusion in the MFM team and the call up to the national team, adding that he would play to the instructions from the bench.

“I need to play to the coaches’ instructions and by so doing; I believe I will be a regular in the team.

“I’m very happy with the national team call up, it’s a dream come true and I want to thank the coaching crew of our team led by Fidelis Ilechukwu and the entire team.

“I also want to thank the management as well and our Father in the Lord Dr Daniel Olukoya, who has really tried a lot for me personally with prayers and everything.

“I’m very excited with the national team invitation. It’s every player’s dream to play for the Super Eagles and to represent his country; and for me, this is a dream come true,’’ he said.

