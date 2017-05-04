Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Transportation: FG to link Nigeria with railway – P.M. News

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Transportation: FG to link Nigeria with railway
P.M. News
The Federal Government has revealed its plan of linking all parts of the country with the railway to enhance transportation and boost economic activities. The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma said this when he received …
ERGP: expert advises FG to hinge implementation on 3 pillarsBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Japanese Corporations Indicate Interest To Invest In NigeriaCHANNELS TELEVISION

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.