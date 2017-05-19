Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey to perform at ‘Stand in the Gap’ – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Travis Greene, Nathaniel Bassey to perform at 'Stand in the Gap'
Myjoyonline.com
Grammy and Stellar Award nominated Travis Greene, will be in Ghana over the weekend to take part in this year's Stand in the Gap by the Empowerment Worship Centre (EWC). The 'Intentional' hit singer will join a carefully selected list of speakers and …
[The Church Blog]: Travis Greene got us all worshipping again
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!