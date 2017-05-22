Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Treason trial of Zambian opposition leader postponed

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments

A judge adjourned treason trial of Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to Wednesday. The Judge, Betty Malupenga, adjourned the case on Monday after the magistrate overseeing the case fell ill. Hichilema appeared in a Lusaka court along with five other opposition politicians accused of trying to overthrow President Edgar Lungu. His lawyers told the court…

The post Treason trial of Zambian opposition leader postponed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.