Treason trial of Zambian opposition leader postponed

A judge adjourned treason trial of Zambia’s opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema to Wednesday. The Judge, Betty Malupenga, adjourned the case on Monday after the magistrate overseeing the case fell ill. Hichilema appeared in a Lusaka court along with five other opposition politicians accused of trying to overthrow President Edgar Lungu. His lawyers told the court…

The post Treason trial of Zambian opposition leader postponed appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

