Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Treasury still intact, Gigaba reassures Black Business Council
Eyewitness News
Lungisa Fuzile tendered his resignation after former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebisi Jonas were among those fired during the recent Cabinet reshuffle. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN. National Treasury …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!