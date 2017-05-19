Treat corruption as serious national challenge- NBA

The Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Sokoto State branch, says corruption should be treated as a serious national challenge. The association in a communiqué issued on Friday in Sokoto, after its 2017 Law Week, stressed that corruption is a clog to national development. The communiqué was read by Mr Lema Wali, Chairman of the association. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

