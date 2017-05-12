Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Treat Nigerian workers with respect – NLC urges Chinese companies

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Chinese Companies operating in Nigeria has been advised by the  Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC)  to respect the right and dignity of the Nigerian workers. This was made known by the President of NLC, Mr Ayuba Wabba, who made the call when he received a delegation of the All China Journalists Association in his office …

The post Treat Nigerian workers with respect – NLC urges Chinese companies appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.