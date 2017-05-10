Trevor Noah Says That Trump Firing The FBI Boss Is “Insane” [Video]

So the biggest news of the past 24 hours, if you scour the internet, is Donald Trump sacking FBI director James Comey.

He didn’t even have the decency to do it The Apprentice style, pointing a finger and barking “You’re fired”, because it’s alleged that Comey found out when a TV at the Los Angeles office started running the news (HERE).

Anyway the move left Trevor a little gobsmacked, and he used his show last night to dig a little deeper.

Trump firing Comey because he screwed up that whole Hillary Clinton ‘but her emails’ scandal? Sure, pull my other finger:

He’s right, we are watching this going ‘yoh yoh yoh yoh yoh’.

Another day, another series of WTF moments.

