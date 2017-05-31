Trevor Noah’s Summary Of Trump’s Overseas Trip [Video]

Trevor has had himself a week off, and we all know that a week off in the current news cycle is basically an eternity.

Upon his return he had to touch base and run through the meme-fest that was Trump’s first trip overseas.

Orbs, that wall, the hand slaps from Melania, fierce finger wrestling matches with foreign leaders – like I said, there’s just so much to cover.

Mr. Noah, please take it from here:

I’d like to take the chance to mention Trump’s tweet from this morning, which stayed up for six hours before being deleted. Six hours.

Covfefe. Let that sink in.

And his truly awful attempt at a recovery:

Cracking joke, Donald – almost as funny as this ACTUAL press release the White House put out on Monday, following allegations that the president was proving unpopular with his staff:

President Trump has a magnetic personality and exudes positive energy, which is infectious to those around him. He has an unparalleled ability to communicate with people, whether he is speaking to a room of three or an arena of 30,000. He has built great relationships throughout his life and treats everyone with respect. He is brilliant with a great sense of humor [sic] . . . and an amazing ability to make people feel special and aspire to be more than even they thought possible.

That sense of humour is really shining through.

