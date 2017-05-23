Trial of Peace Corp Commandant stalled due to academic reasons

The trial of the National Commandant of the Peoples Corps of Nigeria, Dickson Akoh in the 90-count charge brought against him by Federal Government has been shifted till July 5, 2017.

The trial billed to hold at the Federal High Court in Abuja yesterday was put off by the trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho following the absence of the defendant in court.

The Peace Corps Commandant was said to have written a letter of excuse to court that he would not be able to attend the trial because of his Masters degree examination at the University of Abuja, slated for yesterday.

In the letter, dated May 19, 2017 the National Commandant who attached the examination timetable and other documents with the letter pleaded passionately with the court for an indulgence to grant him an excuse to enable him to write the examination and promised to in attendance at the adjourned date.

However, when the matter came up, counsel to the Federal Government Aminu Halilu confirmed receiving the letter begging for excuse by the defendant.

He however said that the reason was not strong enough because it was not based on ill health.

The counsel urged the court to revoke the bail granted the defendant and issue a bench warrant

But counsel to the defendant, Kanu Agabi SAN, pleaded with the court to consider the action of the defendant as an opportunity that comes once in life time and which must not be toyed with Agabi argued that even those serving prison terms are always allowed to go for. examination so as to improve on themselves.

He assured the court that the defendant will make himself available on the adjourned date and will never take the court for granted because he is a responsible Nigerian citizen.

In his ruling, Justice John Tsoho agreed with Agabi that the absence of the defendant can be pardoned because of his letter and the passionate apology offered for his absence.

The Judge said that for the defendant to have attached the examination timetable of the University of Abuja along with other vital documents is an indication to show genuineness of his reason for the absence.

Justice Tsoho therefore refused to grant the request of the prosecution for revocation of the bail earlier granted the defendant but instead asked him to always be diligent in the course of the trial.

The court subsequently shifted the trial till July 5, 2017.

SEYI ANJORIN, Abuja

