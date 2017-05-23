Trial of Peace Corps Commandant stalled

The absence of Dickson Akoh, National Commandant, Peace Corps of Nigeria Ambassador, on Tuesday stalled his trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja, as he requested for an adjournment to enable him to sit for an examination. Akoh is standing trial on a 90-count charge bordering on alleged extortion and operating an outlaw organisation. At the resumed hearing, the trial judge, Justice John Tsoho, adjourned the matter until July 5 following the absence of the defendant.

