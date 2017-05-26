Tricycle rider bags 1 month imprisonment for obstructing traffic

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 25-year-old tricycle rider, Mustafa Balla, to one month in prison for obstructing traffic. Balla of Gwarinpa village pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced accordingly on the two-count charge of causing obstructing and driving without licence levelled against him. The judge, Abubakar Sadiq, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

