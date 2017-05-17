Pages Navigation Menu

Triple Blessing! This Instagram User Shares same Birthdate with his Mum & her Twin

Posted on May 17, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This Instagram user, @tomiwasage, shares the same birthdate as his mother and her twin sister. He shared a few photos of all three of them on his page with the caption below; The first day I really understood what it meant to be a Twin was one day my Mom’s Twin Sister visited us from Ibadan. […]

