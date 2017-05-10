Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin escapes being stabbed by a Chinese man – Vanguard

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Triple MG Boss, Ubi Franklin escapes being stabbed by a Chinese man
Vanguard
Triple MG boss, Ubi Franklin, on his Instagram page, shared a testimony of how he escaped being stabbed by a Chinese man. ubi According to Ubi Franklin, it was when he was furniture shopping that he got shabbily treated by the manager of a furniture …
Ubi Franklin Police release Chinese man who tried stabbing music bossPulse Nigeria

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.