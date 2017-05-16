Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trollip wants Bobani out – Independent Online

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Independent Online

Trollip wants Bobani out
Independent Online
Port Elizabeth – The status of Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government has reached a tipping point with Executive Mayor Athol Trollip announcing on Tuesday, that he had taken a decision to axe Deputy Mayor Mongameli Bobani from the position of Mayoral …
UDM's Bobani faces the chop as deputy mayor of Nelson Mandela BayTimes LIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor sacked as health MMCNews24

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.