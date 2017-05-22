Pages Navigation Menu

Troops arrest 10 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

Posted on May 22, 2017

Six female and four male Boko Haram terrorists have been arrested by Troops of the 8 Task Force Division of the Nigerian Army have in Monguno and Nolwodo Malgori areas of Borno State, after a tip-off. It was learnt that the 242 Battalion apprehended the suspects, who were also believed to be Boko Haram members …

