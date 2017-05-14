Troops arrest top Boko Haram member, kidnappers in Yobe [PHOTOS]

Troops of Forward Operation Base, Fika, on routine patrol, yesterday, arrested a suspected fleeing top Boko Haram terrorist, named Bala Ibrahim, aged 30 years at Fika. Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement said preliminary investigation shows that the suspect is an indigene of Bulabulin village, Fika Local Government Area, […]

Troops arrest top Boko Haram member, kidnappers in Yobe [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

