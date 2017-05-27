Troops Burst Boko Haram Terrorists Hideout In Niger State



Arrest Three Of Its Leaders

Troops of 31 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army yesterday raided the hideout of evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa, Niger State. The troops also arrested three of its leaders-Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed- at their hideout at Gidan Mai village, along Mokwa-Tegina road.

A statement issued by Director Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman in Abuja, yesterday, said investigation confirmed that one of the terrorists, Muhammed was among the group of the Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on May 13, 2013 along with one Bakura (at large).

The statement reads: “Following confirmed information, troops of 31 Artillery Brigade Nigerian Army, on Thursday, May 25, raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State.

“Items recovered from them include Automated Teller Machines (ATM) debit cards, voters registration cards, national identity cards, various mobile telephone handsets and bank tellers, among other items. “The terrorists are currently being further interrogated,” the statement added.

