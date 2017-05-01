Troops finally kill notorious militant leader, Ossy Ibori, others in Ondo [PHOTO]
Troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in a special operation, Sunday night, repelled an attack around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State. The attack was led by a notorious gang leader, Ossy Ibori whose hideout is at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State. A statement on Monday by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, […]
