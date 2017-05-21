Troops kill 13 Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad area – Army

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that in the ongoing clearance operation around the fringes of Lake Chad, its troops of 8 Task Force Division have continued to hit the few remaining Boko Haram hideouts and the terrorists’ logistics holding. Colonel Timothy Antigha Deputy Director, Public Relations 8 Task Force Division said in a statement on Sunday that in the last 72 hours, gallant troops operating in Chikun Gudu, Tumbuma Karami and Tumbuma Baba have neutralised 13 Boko Haram terrorists, while many others escaped with gunshot wounds. He added that similarly, the troops recovered 3 AK 47 and 1 pump action rifles, assorted rifle magazines and 306 rounds of ammunition, tool box, deep freezer and a Toyota-gun truck.

