Troops kill notorious militant leader, Ossy Ibori
Nigeria Army said that its troops of Operation DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delt area killed a notorious militant, Ossy Ibori as they repelled an attack around Ajakpa community in the creeks of Southern Ondo State on Sunday night. Ibori, with a hideout at Ajakpa, Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo led the attack on the troops with his other gang members on Sunday evening, Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Coordinator, Joint Media Campaign Center said in a statement. Ibori was gunned down during the gun duel with the troops alongside some of his gang members, said the Army spokesperson.
