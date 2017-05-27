Troops Recover Voters, National ID Cards During Raid On Boko Haram Cell

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops deployed to 31 Artillery Brigade on Thursday raided an evolving Boko Haram terrorists’ cell at Mokwa and its environs in Niger State.

The Army said the raid followed information of terrorists’ activities within that premises.

Also, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, Director Army Public Relations, in a statement, said the raid and subsequent bursting of the cell followed a painstaking surveillance that led to the arrest of the 3 leaders.

They are Mustapha Muhammed (Adam Bitri), Ali Saleh and Uba Mohammed.

The suspects were nabbed at their hideout at Gidan Mai village, along Mokwa-Tegina road in Niger.

The statement added that “preliminary investigation confirmed that Mustapha Muhammed, was among Boko Haram terrorists that kidnapped the late elder statesman, Alhaji Shettima Ali Monguno, in Maiduguri on 13th May 2013 along with one Bakura (at large).” “Items recovered from them include Automated Teller Machines debit cards, Voters Registration cards, National Identity Cards, various mobile telephone handsets and Bank tellers, among other items.” “The terrorists are currently being further interrogated.”

