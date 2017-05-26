Pages Navigation Menu

Troops Smash Boko Haram Cell In Niger – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Troops Smash Boko Haram Cell In Niger
Troops of the Nigerian Army have raided a Boko Haram cell in Mokwa, Niger State, arresting three of its leaders. The raid and subsequent bursting of the cell followed a painstaking surveillance, a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, …
