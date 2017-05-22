Troost-Ekong pleased with Europa League finish

William Troost-Ekong is delighted that Gent sealed a place in next season’s Europa League despite bowing 2-1 to Belgian topflight runners-up, Club Brugge on Sunday.

Goals from Wesley and Hans Vanaken powered Michel Preud’homme past the Buffalos who got their consolation through Kenneth Saief at Jan Breydel Stadium to end the season on a high after conceding the title to Anderlecht.

The Nigerian was on parade for the entire duration of the game for his eight appearance for Hein Vanhaezebrouck after his move from Haugesund.

The defeat ensured they finished third on the log with 41 points – to earn a place in next season’s Europa League.

Even at this, the defender is pleased with his side’s performance, while acknowledging the support they got.

“We fought for more today but happy with our 3rd place and Europa League for next season. Thanks for all your support this season,”Troost-Ekong twitted.

Troost-Ekong is expected to team up with the Nigeria national team on Tuesday for their international friendlies against Togo and Corsica billed for France.

Should he put up a good display, he could get an invite from Gernot Rohr for June’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash against South Africa.

The post Troost-Ekong pleased with Europa League finish appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

