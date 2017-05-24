Trouble in White House! How Melania Trump Humiliated US President Publicly Two Times in Two Days (Videos)

President Donald Trump seems to has a problem with his wife Melania.

Twice, the US First Lady had rebuffed her husband as he made a bid to hold her publicly.

She did it in Israel.

She has done it again in Rome, as Trump arrived to begin the third leg of his overseas tour, the first since he was sworn-in on January 20.

Watch the video clip showed the moment Melania rebuff of the most powerful leader on earth below:

LOL! Melania in Tel Aviv is as MISERABLE, as Melania in the U.S. Watch her push away the CREEP's hand. PRICELESS This guy is DISGUSTING! pic.twitter.com/lhR1JdTi1m — Voice of Reason (@raggapegs) May 22, 2017



It was gathered that “as the pair exited Air Force One in Rome Tuesday before a visit to the Vatican, the first lady can be seen pointedly using her left hand to fix her hair as the president makes an attempt to grab it.”

The subtle move happened just one day after she was also seen subtly rebuffing her husband’s attempt at hand-holding as the pair walked away from the presidential plane on the Israeli tarmac.

Melania Trump needs to stop this…

pic.twitter.com/PxOINbARSd — Wale Gates (@walegates) May 23, 2017

The state of the Trump’s union has been the subject of scrutiny in recent weeks after the first lady’s verified personal Twitter account liked a tweet about her dramatic change in facial expressions at the inauguration when she smiled, then scowled, after the president glanced in her direction.

The tweet was un-liked after Twitter caught on, and Melania’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, later told PEOPLE “The First Lady wasn’t aware of any of this until I brought it to her attention. It isn’t her primary account and we have since changed the passwords.”