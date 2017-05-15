“True love means you” -Mercy Johnson writes emotional birthday message to husband

Finally the day Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson has been waiting for has arrived. Mercy who gave an early birthday shoutout to her husband, Prince Odi Okojie before now, took to Instagram to write a heartfelt birthday message to her husband whose birthday is today. Here’s what she wrote; “Every woman’s fate changes once they get …

The post “True love means you” -Mercy Johnson writes emotional birthday message to husband appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

