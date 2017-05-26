Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump and other leaders clash on trade, climate at G7 – Reuters

Posted on May 26, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Reuters

Trump and other leaders clash on trade, climate at G7
Reuters
From L-R, European Council President Donald Tusk, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.S. President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime …
The Latest: Germany not a fan of US bilateral deals ideaDaily Mail
'Robust' talks anticipated as Trump, other G7 leaders meetVanguard
The Latest: German officials say US wrong on climate, tradeMiami Herald
BBC News –CTV News –Telegraph.co.uk –The Globe and Mail
all 135 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.