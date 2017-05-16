Pages Navigation Menu

Comey memo says Trump asked him to drop FBI investigation of Michael Flynn – Los Angeles Times

Posted on May 16, 2017


Comey memo says Trump asked him to drop FBI investigation of Michael Flynn
The White House on Tuesday confronted what could be the most serious allegation to date against President Trump — reports that in February he asked the FBI director, James B. Comey, to drop an investigation of the president's former national security …
