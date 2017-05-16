Comey memo says Trump asked him to drop FBI investigation of Michael Flynn – Los Angeles Times
|
Los Angeles Times
|
Comey memo says Trump asked him to drop FBI investigation of Michael Flynn
Los Angeles Times
The White House on Tuesday confronted what could be the most serious allegation to date against President Trump — reports that in February he asked the FBI director, James B. Comey, to drop an investigation of the president's former national security …
Donald Trump 'asked James Comey to end probe into Mike Flynn'
Key moments of Trump-Comey clash and what's come after
Trump pressured Comey to end Flynn inquiry: 'He is a good guy'
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!