Trump declares war on terrorism ‘a battle between good, evil’

U.S. President Donald Trump said the war on terrorism is not a fight between faiths but “a battle between good and evil.”

“This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations,” Trump told leaders of Arab and Muslim-dominated countries during a high-stakes speech on Sunday at a summit in Riyadh.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil,” he said.

Trump also told Muslim leaders gathered in the Saudi capital that he was “not here to lecture” others about their faith and lifestyle.

Instead, the US seeks “to offer partnership – based on shared interests and values – to pursue a better future for us all.”

The Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh is the highlight of Trump’s two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam and the first stop on Trump’s inaugural multi-nation tour as president.

NAN reports that the U.S. and Gulf Arab countries agreed on Sunday to coordinate their efforts against the financing of terrorist groups.

The post Trump declares war on terrorism ‘a battle between good, evil’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

