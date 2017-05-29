Trump has ‘weakened’ the West, hurt EU interests – German FM – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Trump has 'weakened' the West, hurt EU interests – German FM

Trump has 'weakened' the West, hurt EU interests – German FM
Germany unleashed a volley of criticism Monday against US President Donald Trump, slamming his “short-sighted” policies that have “weakened the West” and hurt European interests. US President Donald Trump and Minister Sigmar Gabriel The sharp …
