‘Trump is nothing but a bullshitter’ – Barack Obama ‘comes’ for successor

Barack Obama has made a point of not publicly attacking or criticizing President Trump since his election back in November, but behind closed doors he apparently has no problem sharing his thoughts about the new commander-in-chief.

In an interview with People, two of Barack’s friends reveal that he once said of President Trump: ‘He’s nothing but a bulls****er.’

That comment came shortly after President trump called Barack following his surprise win in the November election and voiced his ‘respect’ for the man.

This despite the fact that he had spent years stirring up controversy over Barack’s birth certificate while frequently attacking his actions in office.



The two friends also said that Barack’s opinion of President Trump has not gotten any ‘better’ in the four months since he took office, though a third source said that he is happy about one thing.

‘He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen. But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls,’ said the source.

And while he and wife Michelle have not publicly attacked President Trump, the former first lady did promise last week that she was not gone for good.

