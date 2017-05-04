Pages Navigation Menu

Trump loosens rules against religious groups endorsing candidates

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an order to ease the enforcement of rules barring religious organisations from direct involvement in elections. Under federal law, all tax-exempt organisations, including churches and other faith groups, are barred from direct political action, such as endorsing candidates. Report says the rule only applies to groups that seek […]

