Trump loosens rules against religious groups endorsing candidates

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday issued an order to ease the enforcement of rules barring religious organisations from direct involvement in elections. Under federal law, all tax-exempt organisations, including churches and other faith groups, are barred from direct political action, such as endorsing candidates. Report says the rule only applies to groups that seek […]

The post Trump loosens rules against religious groups endorsing candidates appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

