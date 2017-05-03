Pages Navigation Menu

Trump mocks Clinton over election loss, tells her to move on

Posted on May 3, 2017

US President Donald Trump has lambasted former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, for blaming the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and WikiLeaks for her election loss. Trump, in a tweet, said on the contrary, Clinton was protected from criminal prosecution by FBI Director James Comey over her email scandal. “FBI Director Comey was the best […]

