Trump moves to stop Gay rights from infringing on the Church
Online reports are indicative of attempts by the Trump administration to subtly clamp down on gay rights and other alternative lifestyles by the enactment of a law that allows the church to discriminate against individuals of differing beliefs. According to Nation, a leaked copy of a draft executive order titled “Establishing a Government-Wide Initiative to…
The post Trump moves to stop Gay rights from infringing on the Church appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!