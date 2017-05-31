Trump, others condemn Kathy Griffin ‘beheading’ photo

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned Kathy Griffin’s photo shoot with a bloodied Trump mask on Twitter.

Trump, on his Twitter handle, said “Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself”.

The president also expressed concerns that his children were having a hard time with the Trump’s ‘decapitated’ photo shoot.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself.

“My children, especially my 11 year old son, Baron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Trump tweeted.

Donald Trump Jr. echoed a similar sentiment earlier and accused the comedian of giving a “phony apology”.

“The #kathygriffin phony apology would be a lot easier to believe if there was a video of her mocking the response she knew was coming,” Trump Jr. wrote just before the president tweeted about it.

On Tuesday, he also posted an Instagram photo with a lengthy caption that condemned Griffin’s actions.

Griffin, a CNN co-host for the network’s New Year’s Eve programme, had shared the image in a now-deleted tweet.

“I caption this ‘there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his … wherever,’” she wrote on her twitter handle.

In a second tweet, she added: “OBVIOUSLY, I do not condone ANY violence by my fans or others to anyone, ever! I’m merely mocking the Mocker in Chief”.

In a video posted on social media on Tuesday night, Griffin said she crossed the line and that the image was too disturbing.

“I sincerely apologise I am just now seeing the reaction of these images,” she said.

Criticism came from liberals and conservatives, including former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney and Democratic Hillary Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea.

The post Trump, others condemn Kathy Griffin ‘beheading’ photo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

