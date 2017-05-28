Pages Navigation Menu

Trump pleased with results of 1st overseas trip

Posted on May 28, 2017 in United States, World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed satisfaction at the results of his first overseas trip, the U.S. Department of State, has said. Trump told service members at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, that they are the greatest force for peace and justice the world has ever seen, the U.S. Department of State, said. Trump spoke…

