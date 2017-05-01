Trump Reaches Out to Asia Allies Over North Korea’s Nuclear Threat – TIME
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
TIME
|
Trump Reaches Out to Asia Allies Over North Korea's Nuclear Threat
TIME
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday stepped up outreach to allies in Asia to secure their cooperation to pressure North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs. Trump spoke to the prime ministers of Thailand and Singapore in separate phone calls …
Thai prime minister accepts Trump invite to White House
Donald Trump's key promises come back to haunt him in his next 100 days as President
Pals Donald Trump and Xi Jinping Still Split on North Korea
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!