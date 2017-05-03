Pages Navigation Menu

Trump slams Clinton’s blame of FBI, WikiLeaks for defeat

Posted on May 3, 2017 in World | 0 comments

U.S. President Donald Trump has slammed his arch-rival and former Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, for blaming the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and WikiLeaks for her election loss to him. Trump, in a tweet, suggested that on the contrary, Clinton was protected from criminal prosecution by FBI Director James Comey over her emails scandal.…

