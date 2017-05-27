Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Trump team relish world stage but struggle with European quirks – BBC News

Posted on May 27, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BBC News

Trump team relish world stage but struggle with European quirks
BBC News
"This is ours." Those were the words Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, told the president's chief economic adviser, Gary Cohn, while looking at a podium in a hotel room on Friday. Mr Spicer added: "We own it." Mr Cohn repeated his words
US backs call for fight against protectionism in G-7 communique, but demurs on climateCNBC
Trump's trip: Conventional images and unconventional talkWashington Post
Trump Delays Decision on Paris Climate AccordsNew York Times
The Atlantic –USA TODAY –TIME –Sky News
all 1,234 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.